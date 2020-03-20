ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.95% of ORBCOMM worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,031. The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,005.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

