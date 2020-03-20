Orbitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $881.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $304,514.14 and $881.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01122311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00175245 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008223 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00092051 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.