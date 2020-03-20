O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.93.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $274.94 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

