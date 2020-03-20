O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY traded down $27.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,520. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.09 and a 200-day moving average of $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $274.94 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

