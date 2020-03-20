Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $6.88 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $55.15 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00052123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.04346733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014558 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,569,600 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

