OST Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, OST has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDCM, Upbit, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

