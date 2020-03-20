Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider David J. Nielsen Purchases 2,449 Shares

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider David J. Nielsen purchased 2,449 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $10,212.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.24. Overstock.com Inc has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.51% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

