Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 122,477 Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 316.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,477 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of 360 Finance worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 2,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. 360 Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

360 Finance Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

