Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMHCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

Shares of AMHCU remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

