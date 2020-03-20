Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,546 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3,483.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.70. 55,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

