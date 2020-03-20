Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $168.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. 133,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,151. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.