Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 737,656 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after buying an additional 390,131 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,530,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of PTLA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 304,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

