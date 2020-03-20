Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Ducommun worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 12,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,618. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,019,380 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

