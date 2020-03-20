Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.53 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.69. 396,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.00 and its 200 day moving average is $265.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $200.19 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.