Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

