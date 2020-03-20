Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 3,155 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Brink’s by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,684.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 544,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

