Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 39,128 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after buying an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 75,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 31,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

