Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 82,946 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,946 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dell by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

