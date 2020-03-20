Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Paramount Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

