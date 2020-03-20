Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.30 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.42% from the company’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Paramount Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 34,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.