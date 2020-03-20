Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at TD Securities

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,696. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Insiders have acquired 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

