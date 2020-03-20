Partner Fund Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 593,480 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 593,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after purchasing an additional 915,535 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 451,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,244.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 325,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,662. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.