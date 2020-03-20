Partner Fund Management L.P. Buys 298,565 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 1.92% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,286 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 868,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,820. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -1.65.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

