Partner Fund Management L.P. Buys 582,540 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares during the period. Aerie Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 5.21% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $58,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $613.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

