Partner Fund Management L.P. Buys Shares of 165,665 ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,999,000. ICU Medical accounts for about 1.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.80% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.90. 327,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,199. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

