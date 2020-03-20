Partner Fund Management L.P. Cuts Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,818 shares during the period. Irhythm Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 1.72% of Irhythm Technologies worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 827,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

