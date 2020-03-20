Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $45.40 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,908 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 2.57% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $45,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $382,164.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.