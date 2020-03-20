Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Partner Fund Management L.P. cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,739 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Coherus Biosciences worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

CHRS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,541. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.58.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

