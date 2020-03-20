Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $14.72 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,889,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

