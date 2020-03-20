Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $27.84 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,840,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,902,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,441,324,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

NYSE UNH traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,597. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $200.19 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.