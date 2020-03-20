Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $9.39 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. 20,088,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

