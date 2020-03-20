Partner Fund Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 923,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,895,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 13,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,591,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,734,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 49,783,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,024,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

