Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 133,435 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133,435 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises approximately 2.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Iqvia worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 2,982,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

