Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 50,057,682 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,057,682 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 3.94% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,988. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

