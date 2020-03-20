Partner Fund Management L.P. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 287,024 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,783,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,029. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 696.78, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.