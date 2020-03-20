Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €18.50 by Nord/LB

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on P1Z. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.07 ($26.83).

Patrizia Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

