Patron Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Patron has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and IDAX. Patron has a market capitalization of $19,500.86 and $433.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,596,352 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

