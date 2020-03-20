Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1,977.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.04% of Pattern Energy Group worth $53,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,022,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 582,680 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGI shares. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI remained flat at $$26.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

