PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $16,950.44 and $65.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.