Payfair Hits 1-Day Volume of $257.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Payfair has a total market cap of $4,862.99 and $257.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.02537366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00194518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

