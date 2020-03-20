Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,132 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 4.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $45,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. 14,837,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,319,989. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

