Peculium Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Peculium has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $154,886.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peculium alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.04467687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00068124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038886 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peculium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peculium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.