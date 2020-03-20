Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of International Personal Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.07) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.89 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.69.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

