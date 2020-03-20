Peercoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,607.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand, SouthXchange and HitBTC. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.43 million and $48,607.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.03564020 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003080 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00626989 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005882 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,083,111 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, WEX, Bitsane, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

