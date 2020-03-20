Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.30.

Shares of PPL traded up C$2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

