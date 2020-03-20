PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella Purchases 5,800 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $103,994.00.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 1,544,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,605. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.