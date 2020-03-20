Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,184 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 574.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $37.94. 13,923,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Nomura raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

