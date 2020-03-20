Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,265 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1,570.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

TWTR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,199,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,771,434. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

