Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,371 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 530.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on Lam Research from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.80. 3,307,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

