Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,590 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 521.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 263,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.02. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

